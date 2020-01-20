Affordable travel ideas for 2020

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Coldest air of the season this week
David Olney, who wrote songs for music legends, dies
4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Kansas
2020 MLK Day events across Tampa Bay
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Coldest air of the season this week
Top Stories
David Olney, who wrote songs for music legends, dies
Top Stories
Politics On Your Side – January 19, 2020
Deputies: Lakeland police officer’s memorial vandalized
6-year-old sets up lemonade stand to help Meals on Wheels in Sarasota
2 police officers shot and killed in Hawaii
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
From their graves, voices of Tampa Bay veterans exposed to herbicides are heard in Washington
Top Stories
Hillsborough County man concerned oak tree is endangering homes, neighbors
Top Stories
Couple loses $6K after photography tour to Maine is canceled
Vets push Congress to support herbicide exposure benefits for those who served in Guam, Thailand
St. Petersburg woman laid to rest 10 months after death; cemetery fixes mistaken grave
South Tampa residents want barrier wall installed along parts of Selmon Expressway
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Conor McGregor holds all the UFC cards after comeback win
Top Stories
49ers heading to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers
Kansas City Chiefs beat Titans, head to Super Bowl LIV
Conor McGregor defeats opponent in 40 seconds in UFC return
Cirelli scores 1st career hat trick, Lightning rout Jets 7-1
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
6-year-old sets up lemonade stand to help Meals on Wheels in Sarasota
Top Stories
How 2 young men broke the mold using art therapy to help autistic children
Army dad surprises daughter with homecoming at Pinellas Co. school
Dessert Diva shares her Chocolate Fruit Plate recipe
WWE superstar ‘Batista’ is grand marshal for 2020 Gasparilla Pirate Fest
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Affordable travel ideas for 2020
Daytime
Posted:
Jan 20, 2020 / 12:05 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 20, 2020 / 12:05 PM EST
Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore gave us her top four predictions for 2020 vacation trends.
Latest Videos
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Coldest air of the season this week
David Olney, who wrote songs for music legends, dies
Politics On Your Side – January 19, 2020
Deputies: Lakeland police officer’s memorial vandalized
6-year-old sets up lemonade stand to help Meals on Wheels in Sarasota
2 police officers shot and killed in Hawaii
Watch: SpaceX intentionally blows up rocket in safety test
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Showers likely today before turning much colder tonight
Watch: Coast Guard air-lifts man from Carnival cruise ship after medical emergency
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Last warm and dry day before turning much colder
Hillsborough County man concerned oak tree is endangering homes, neighbors
Homeless Pinellas Co. man arrested after attempting to hire detective to kill his brother
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Dwayne Johnson reveals cause of dad’s ‘quick’ death, thanks fans for support
Deadly dump truck crash causes delays on I-275 in Manatee County
2020 MLK Day events across Tampa Bay
Prince Harry: ‘Powerful media’ is why he’s stepping away
Police: Woman passes out with .338 BAC while walking baby in stroller in Clearwater
2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
Passenger takes over airport monitor for video game
GPS leads Largo police to robbery suspect
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Passenger takes over airport monitor for video game
6-year-old sets up lemonade stand to help Meals on Wheels in Sarasota
FTC Data: Florida leads more than half the country for robocalls in 2019
Army dad surprises daughter with homecoming at Pinellas Co. school
WWE superstar ‘Batista’ is grand marshal for 2020 Gasparilla Pirate Fest
More Don't Miss