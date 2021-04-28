Adrianne Calvo talks new YouTube series and makes Chuleta Kan Kan

Chef Adrianne Calvo previews her new YouTube series, “Maximum Flavor,” while teaching us a delicious pork recipe.

Chuleta Kan Kan done Maximum Flavor style Or Colossal Pork Chop (from episode 1)

Brine:

1 gallon water

3 tablespoons kosher salt

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

10 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

2-3 bay leaves

2-3 lemons, halved

Four 2-pound pork chops that include loin, rib and attached skin

Seasoning:

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 gallons Canola oil, for frying chops

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients for the brine. Place pork chops in brine for 24 hrs and refrigerate. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Remove pork chops from brine and pat dry. Mix all the ingredients for seasoning mix until evenly blended. Season each pork chop and place on a baking sheet. Bake in a 450 degree oven for 20-25 minutes. Meanwhile in a deep, large pot, bring oil (3/4 of the way full) to medium high heat or 350 degrees F. Fry each chop until it becomes crispy . About 8-10 minutes. To serve, top each chop with a spoonful of red Chimichurri and pickled onions.

Red Chimichurri :

1 red bell pepper, roasted, peeled, seeded, and minced

6-7 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup flat leaf parsley, minced

1 teaspoon fresh oregano, minced

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1/3 cup canola oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Directions:

Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl.

Pickled Onions:

I cup red onion, shaved

1 cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Direction:

Bring all ingredients to a boil and turn off immediately. Set aside to cool.