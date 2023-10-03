Adopting! The Podcast focuses on the issues, questions, and concerns you may have as you get started on your adoption journey. This show is for people who are considering, brand-new to, or early on in the adoption process who are trying to get their questions answered as they figure out the best path forward. Our goal is to help you learn about what to expect and how the process works through practical tips and advice from an adoption expert. Nicole Witt and her guests will walk you through all the topics you want to know about: deciding if adoption is right for you, what to expect from a home study, how to identify red flags in an adoption match, and much more.