Actress Kim Fields talks new movie, “Adventures in Christmasing”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Tampa Bay man accused in the gruesome murder and dismemberment of a Pennsylvania woman should not be released before standing trial, the state attorney's office argued in a petition sent to a judge this week.

State Attorney Andrew Warren sent a motion to the Circuit Court of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit on Monday, asking the court to order pretrial detention for Robert Kessler. Kessler is charged with murder in the second degree and abuse of a dead human body after police say he killed Stephanie Crone-Overholts, whose body parts were found in McKay Bay in mid-November.