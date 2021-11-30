Actress Kim Fields talks new movie, “Adventures in Christmasing”

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
Top Stories
Stephanie Crone-Overholts murder: What led detectives to suspect Robert Kessler?
Top Stories
Gas prices could double next year, JP Morgan oil analysis predicts
Anonymous donor gifts holiday help for Tampa Bay military, veterans and families
Video
Olympian, man die after shooting each other during argument
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but these deals are still live
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Anonymous donor gifts holiday help for Tampa Bay military, veterans and families
Video
Top Stories
Testimony begins in the Jussie Smollett trial
Video
Top Stories
Man saves girl, 3, dropped from window during fire
Video
Deadly crash involving motorcycle shuts down part of Kathleen Road in Lakeland
Video
Crash snarls traffic on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Video
Barbados bids farewell to British monarchy, becomes republic
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Aviation expert weighs in on how to decrease drone dangers to aircraft
Top Stories
Nominate a remarkable woman in your life
Top Stories
Piney Point deep well drilling could start next month as disaster tab passes $70 million
Video
Florida files complaint against Carvana over title troubles
Video
DCF names new agency to ‘rebuild’ Tampa Bay area’s troubled foster care system
‘It was crazy violent’: Drones too close to aircraft spark concerns in Tampa Bay
Video
Sports
China 2022
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Olympian, man die after shooting each other during argument
Top Stories
Tiger Woods says a return to the top of golf is not a ‘realistic expectation’
‘Bucs with BA’: Bruce Arians discusses comeback win over Indianapolis Colts
Video
Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play Masters, dead at 87
Fournette has 4 TDs to fuel Bucs’ 2nd-half rally at Indy
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
Budweiser Pupweiser contest: Your pup could be featured on next year’s cans
Video
Top Stories
Cyber Monday: Holiday deals, steals continue through next week
Where can I see Christmas light displays in Tampa Bay?
Video
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital holds first-ever Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video
Thanksgiving leftovers: How long are they good for?
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Actress Kim Fields talks new movie, “Adventures in Christmasing”
Daytime
Posted:
Nov 30, 2021 / 11:55 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 30, 2021 / 11:55 AM EST
Actress Kim Fields discusses her new holiday movie, “Adventures in Christmasing.”
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Deadly crash involving motorcycle shuts down part of Kathleen Road in Lakeland
Video
Man shot by Lakeland police officers was working overnight construction job, neighbor says
Video
Woman accused of shoplifting sues Walmart, gets $2.1 million
Tampa rental data shows minorities spend more income on rent than white neighbors
Police find family of mystery boy found wandering alone on street
Stephanie Crone-Overholts murder: What led detectives to suspect Robert Kessler?
Video
‘Just terrible’: Pinellas County corrections sergeant arrested for attacking inmate, sheriff says
Video
Men who run Plant City pallet supplier stole 25 semi-trailers, $704K worth of wooden pallets, deputies say
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Enter to win $15K in our Home for the Holidays contest
Budweiser Pupweiser contest: Your pup could be featured on next year’s cans
Video
Nominate a remarkable woman in your life
Universal Orlando Resort ringing in holidays with parade, visits with Santa & The Grinch
Video
Where can I see Christmas light displays in Tampa Bay?
Video
More Don't Miss