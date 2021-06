TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that would have created an emergency preparedness fund for disasters and states of emergency, using money from a state COVID recovery fund.

According to a letter from the governor's office about the veto, DeSantis did not sign the bill which would have created a $1 billion fund from the state's Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. DeSantis said the veto was due to federal guidance and rules about how the money can be used.