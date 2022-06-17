We chat with actors Haylie Duff and Quinton Aaron about their new movie, “The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact”. The sequel to 2014’s “The Wedding Pact” is a reminder that happily-ever-after doesn’t always happen, but we must pick ourselves up and keep fighting. Aaron calls the movie a “happy distraction” that came into his life at the perfect moment, and Duff explains why the movie has “something for everyone”. She also answers a question from one of her biggest fans, Daytime producer, Whitt Laxson, who hosts a podcast called “Duff Enough” about Haylie and her sister, Hilary Duff.