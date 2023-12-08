The movie “HACKED: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma” was inspired by the true story of a couple who lost money while trying to purchase a home. The writer, director and lead actor of the film, Shane Brady, shared his experience and how he was able to adapt it into something that can be entertaining for everyone. Actors Chandler Riggs, Augie Duke, Owen Atlas and Collin Thompson also talked about their roles in the movie and how much fun the cast is having together while filming in Tampa Bay.