We couldn’t stop laughing when Angie Harmon and Kristoffer Polaha shared a story about their attempt to make a love scene more “sexy” in their new Lifetime original movie, “Buried in Barstow”. Harmon serves as Executive Producer and plays a single mother who relocates to a small California town to protect her daughter from her past as a hit woman… but it comes back to haunt her. “Buried in Barstow” is the first installment in a series of movies that Harmon will produce for Lifetime.