He plays a Chef Ian on the Prime Video series, Harlem, and now Tyler Lepley has opened his own restaurant in Tampa. The actor visits our kitchen to share some of the dishes on the menu at Lepley’s and how they were inspired by his own heritage.
Actor Tyler Lepley: from playing TV chef to opening own restaurant in Tampa
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
