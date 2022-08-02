Actor Marisol Nichols joins us in studio for a wide-ranging interview. From her experience on the latest season of “Riverdale” (CW) as the series gets ready to end its six-year run to what’s next in her career to her podcast, “The Hollywood Vigilante”, which takes on human trafficking and slavery. Nichols explains why she is so passionate about the cause, what she’s learned from working with law enforcement and going undercover as both a trafficker and a victim, and how we can all get involved (and should).