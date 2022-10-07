Actor Justin Baldoni, best known for playing Rafael on “Jane the Virgin”, is on a mission to redefine what it means to be a man. In his latest book, “Boys Will Be Human”, he takes his message directly to adolescent boys, sharing lessons from his personal journey towards becoming the kind of man he always wanted to be, including learning how to be vulnerable and show emotion. The father of two addresses questions and issues that affect boys (11 and older) and provides guidance for “becoming the strongest, kindest, bravest person you can be”.