SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) - Capt. Sergio Curvelo has 23 years experience in fire and rescue with 14 years focusing specifically on search and rescue. He's used to responding to emergency calls at a moment's notice, but the call he received at 3 a.m. last Thursday is one he'll never forget.

He was fast asleep when his phone started ringing; it was the assistant chief calling from Miami-Dade.