NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a suspicious incident involving a hidden passenger in an Uber.

Deputies say an Uber passenger called 911 just after 7 a.m. Wednesday to report "a physical altercation with a hidden passenger" in the car they were riding in. According to the sheriff's office, the hidden passenger was stowed away under a blanket in the back seat.