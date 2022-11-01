We welcome Corin Nemec to our studio and to our city. The actor and producer recently moved to Tampa Bay to make movies, but that’s not the only reason. He shares his story of meeting someone special while shooting on location, then teaming up with a local production team and deciding to relocate here permanently. Since making the move, Nemec has hit the ground running with a slew of diverse projects in the works.
Actor Corin Nemec on making movies and finding love in Tampa Bay
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
