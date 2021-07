(NBC Olympics) — Slovakia's Zuzana Stefecekova was nearly perfect after some early misses to win gold, U.S. shooter Kayle Browning hit 19 straight shots on her way to silver, and Alessandra Perilli won the first medal ever for the tiny country of San Marino in women's trap shooting on Thursday.

Stefecekova, the silver medalist in 2012 and 2016, missed four of her 15 targets but only three of her remaining 35.