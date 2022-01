BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) - Hillsborough County Deputies were trying to track down the second person accused of shooting at an undercover deputy in the parking lot of the Westfield Brandon mall on Monday.

Jaycob Riley, 19, is facing several charges, including armed robbery.

During an undercover sting on Monday afternoon in the mall’s parking lot, Olivia Phillips just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.