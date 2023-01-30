Sarah Valentine is the Accent Queen! With a massive following on TikTok and Instagram, she keeps her audience entertained by switching between dialects and never giving away her real accent. Sarah joined Daytime to give Maggie and Farron a few pointers on how to sound British and French. Plus, she weighed in on Elvis star Austin Butler, who many say still sounds like Elvis, even after shooting the movie.
Accent coach wows on TikTok, never revealing her real accent
by: Whitt Laxson
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now