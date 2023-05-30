Author and Emmy-winning journalist Linsey Davis explains the genesis of her latest children’s book, The Smallest Spot of a Dot. Part science lesson and part life lesson, the picture book explains how genetics make each person unique and how sharing the human experience makes us all more similar than different.

Davis also shares her insight on her responsibility as an anchor for ABC News Live Prime, ABC News Live’s first-ever streaming evening newscast, and weekend World News Tonight on Sundays and how she is preparing to cover the upcoming presidential election.