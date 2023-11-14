Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion boxer Andre Ward stepped out of the ring for good during the height of his career. In his new memoir, “Killing the Image,” Ward explained the decision to take on a greater fight that focuses his life on wisdom, faith and a higher calling.
A world champion boxer is taking on the biggest fight of his life outside the ring
by: Farron Hipp
