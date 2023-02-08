Ahead of the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade this Saturday, Feb. 11th, we get a visit from this year’s King, Queen and Chairman, donned in elaborate costumes embellished with gold accents to commemorate the krewe’s 50th anniversary. Founded in 1972, its mission remains the same: to preserve Tampa’s rich Latin heritage and culture.

Saturday’s festivities kick off at 7PM, featuring Grand Marshal Luiz “Gonzo” Gonzalez, Florida Sports Hall of Fame baseball player, Tampa native, and Jefferson High School graduate. Talk show host Steve Wilkos, host of “The Steve Wilkos Show”, will once again attend the parade as a special guest.

https://krewesantyago.org/knight-parade/