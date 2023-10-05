Celebrity chef Richard Hales prepares Dan Dan Noodles with a Fall twist by using sweet potato noodles as the base for the traditional Sichuan street food. The flavor-packed dish is on the menu at Hales Blackbrick in Drew Park, nominated in Tampa Magazine as Best New Restaurant and Best Chinese Restaurant.
Top Tampa Bay chef puts Fall twist on Sichuan staple, Dan Dan Noodles
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now