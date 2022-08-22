Maggie and the Moms weigh in on the controversy surrounding the popular social media account, “Wren Eleanor”, which features photos and videos of a three-year-old girl with more than 17 million followers. After it was discovered that certain videos were being saved in concerning numbers, a movement to remove kids from social media was born. Concerned mothers sounded the alarm about child predators who troll social media to exploit innocent children. How can we, as parents, protect them? Should we even be posting our children at all? Our panel debates the issue, along with another polarizing question: Should sleepovers be banned? We share our own house rules and our reasons for them.