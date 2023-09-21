Yohanna Santos of Corona’s Coffee Shop in Seminole Heights brings us a taste of her native Dominican Republic in Destination Delicious. We enjoy Sancocho, a hearty soup made with plantains and other root veggies and three types of meat; Bandera Dominicana-– the savory chicken, rice and beans dish enjoyed daily in the Caribbean country; and Morir Sonando— a traditional drink that mixes orange juice and evaporated milk.