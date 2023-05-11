Hector Mendoza, Chef and owner of Costanera Restaurant in Northdale brings a taste of his homeland in Destination Delicious: Peru. He shares his unique recipe for pesto, which introduces peruvian ingredients to the classic Italian recipe. We also learn how to prepare Ceviche, combining fresh red snapper and vegetables– including peruvian corn– with the “secret sauce”, Leche de Tigre (Tiger’s milk).
A taste of Peru & the secret to the perfect Ceviche in ‘Destination Delicious’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
