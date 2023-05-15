When Tampa mother of two Katie Krimitsos founded the Women’s Meditation Network during the pandemic, she couldn’t have envisioned its enormous success. In just five years, the network has grown to 14 podcasts and reached a milestone that only .01% of all podcasts ever accomplish: 100,000,000 lifetime downloads. Krimitsos shares the secret to her success, as well as all the details about her latest podcast, Meditation for Moms.