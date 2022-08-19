James Beard Award-winning chef Virginia Willis shares her recipe for Corn Taboulleh, one of the side dishes she showcases in her new column in All Recipes Magazine, “Simple Sides”. See recipe below.

Ingredients:

6 ears corn, shucked

¾ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon finely chopped jalapeno pepper

1 clove garlic,minced

1½ teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil1 teaspoon ground Aleppo pepper, or more to taste

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice

¾ teaspoon flaky sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions: Preheat a grill pan or outdoor grill over high heat. Lightly oil grate. Add ears of corn to pan and grill, turning occasionally, until lightly charred on allsides and tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer corn to a cutting board. Let stand until cool enough tohandle, about 5minutes. Cut kernels from cobs. Discard cobs or reserve for another use. Coarselychop 1/4 cup parsley leaves and transfer to a large bowl. Add remaining 1/2 cupparsley leaves, the corn, mint, jalapeño, garlic, oil, Aleppo pepper, coriander,lemon zest, and lemon juice to bowl. Stir to combine. Season with salt and black pepper. Serve salad immediately, or chill, covered, overnight.