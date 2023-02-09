We visit Brazil in Destination Delicious as Cynthia Presser shares two recipes from her cookbook, Cooking with a Brazilian Twist. Green peppers, red onions, tomatoes and garlic make up the base of the flavorful stew, “Shrimp Moqueca”, followed by coconut milk and red palm oil (also known as dende oil), to give the dish its signature flavor. We also prepare a passion fruit mousse, which comes together with just three ingredients and a whisk.