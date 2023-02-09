We visit Brazil in Destination Delicious as Cynthia Presser shares two recipes from her cookbook, Cooking with a Brazilian Twist. Green peppers, red onions, tomatoes and garlic make up the base of the flavorful stew, “Shrimp Moqueca”, followed by coconut milk and red palm oil (also known as dende oil), to give the dish its signature flavor. We also prepare a passion fruit mousse, which comes together with just three ingredients and a whisk.
A ‘secret ingredient’ gives the main dish its distinct flavor in Destination Delicious: Brazil
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now