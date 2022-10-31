Baker and artist Rosa Clifford of Roc Paper Scissors showed off her creative skills on two fronts for our Halloween Extravaganza. To pull of her portrayal of Lesley Ann Warren in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, she used fabric glue to embellish a plain white dress with jewels and fur and made her crown out of lace… also with glue! Fittingly, the princess used Royal Icing to teach us how to decorate her popular “Boo Cookies”, and she surprised us with custom cookies, just for our Daytime team. We bow down to you, Rosa!