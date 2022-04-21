We get an update on what they’ve been up to all these years during our chat with David “Tokyo” Broom and Matt Smith, who are back together with their roommates in “The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” (Paramount+), which is resurrecting old controversies and yes– the hit song born on the original series: “Come on Be My Baby Tonight”.
A reunion two decades in the making in ‘The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’
