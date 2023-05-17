Zoodle Corn Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

This side dish is an ideal refresher on a hot summer day, using fresh herbs of the season and cold, tangy buttermilk. Zoodles can be purchased in the produce section of many grocery stores, or make your own with a tool that creates the spiral noodles from the zucchini. Turn this salad into a one-dish meal by topping it with grilled shrimp or chicken. Make it about an hour before serving so it has time to chill.

1 pound zucchini, zoodled

1 small Vidalia or other sweet onion, thinly sliced

1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels or thawed frozen

Buttermilk Dressing

1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup roughly chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish

2 scallions, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

1 garlic clove, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup buttermilk

1. Layer the zucchini, onion, and corn in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour or up to 2 days.

2. To make the dressing, place the basil, parsley, scallions, dill, garlic, vinegar, mustard, oil, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a food processor and process for 15 to 20 seconds, until smooth. Scrape down the sides as needed.

3. Add the mayonnaise, yogurt, and buttermilk and process until smooth and well combined, scraping down the sides as needed. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Move to a storage container. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

4. When ready to serve, pour the desired amount of dressing over zoodle mixture and toss. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with extra chopped parsley.

NOTE:

Leftover dressing will keep in the refrigerator up to one week.

Reprinted with permission from Zucchini Love by Cynthia Graubart (2023 Storey Publishing)

www.cynthiagraubart.com

Cynthia Graubartis co-founder with Virginia Willis of Culinary Media Training and Productions, a full-service company designed to help food related companies and individuals succeed in the modern digital world. She is a James Beard Foundation Award-winning cookbook author of 12 cookbooks, culinary television producer, and a frequent guest on morning TV. Her recipes have appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Atlanta Journal Constitution, SeriousEats.com, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and Taste of the South, among many others. She’s passionate about helping cooks conquer their kitchen fears and helping families spend more time at the dinner table together. She is the chair of the Broadcast Committee for the James Beard Awards and is currently at work on a history of community cookbooks in Georgia. Join Cynthia online at cynthiagraubart.com.