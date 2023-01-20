We speak with actress Jessie Buckley, who’s part of the female ensemble cast receiving rave reviews for powerful performances in the new movie, “Women Talking”. The film was inspired by the real story of the women a religious colony– who were drugged and raped in their sleep by the men in the colony and held a secret meeting to talk about their options for the future.
A powerhouse female cast leads ‘Women Talking’– a distubing but hopeful story based on real events
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
