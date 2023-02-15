As the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine approaches, we highlight the upcoming film,

Don’t Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival. Executive Producer & Director Nathaniel Lezra joins us to share the stories he tells in the documentary, focusing on the experiences of teenage refugees foreced to flee their war-torn homeland and start over in a foreign country at a pivotal time of their lives.



Don’t Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival premieres Tuesday, February 21st at 10PM on MTV.







