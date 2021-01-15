Planet Earth is perfect. Everything about our world – its size, its distance from the Sun, its spin and tilt, its moon – is perfectly suited to our existence, and our planet’s natural forces perfectly nurture life. A global weather system circulates and distributes fresh water to all corners of the globe, marine currents deliver nutrients to even the deepest reaches of the ocean, sunlight warms and energises everything it touches, and powerful volcanoes create and fertilise the land. As a result, there is literally no part of our planet where life can’t be found.



Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, A Perfect Planetis a series that will change the way we see our home. We will witness time and again how the lives of animals are driven and enabled by our planet’s great natural forces. It’s a unique fusion of blue chip natural history and earth science that explains how our living planet operates. The final episode in the series looks at the dramatic impact of the world’s newest force of nature: humans – and what can be done to restore our planet’s perfect balance.



Alastair Fothergill has been at the forefront of natural history programming for 30+ years, including as the longtime head of the BBC Natural History Unit, before leaving to concentrate on hands-on filmmaking. His many BBC credits include The Blue Planet, Live from the Abyss, Planet Earth, Earth and Frozen Planet. Alastair has co-directed feature-length, cinematic movies for Disney as part of their Disneynature label. He is a Fellow of the Royal Geographic Society and was awarded their gold medal in 2012.



Huw Cordey is the series producer and producer of A Perfect Planet’s Volcano episode. His numerous BBC Natural History Unit credits include Land of the Tiger, Andes to Amazon, Sir David Attenborough’s Life of Mammals, and Planet Earth.His other credits include The Hunt, Netflix’s first natural history series Our Planet, and Dancing with the Birds.

