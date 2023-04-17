Our pediatrician panelist weighs in on activities to avoid to prevent unintentional injury, the top cause of death among kids and teens. Plus, we debate the benefits and downsides of enrolling children in extracurricular activities, including a checklist every parent should make before making the decision.
A pediatrician warns against the most dangerous activity for kids
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now