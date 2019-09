The Stevie LaDue Firefighters Foundation works with local fire departments taking a proactive approach to support first responders that may be impacted by PTSD and Cumulative Stress Overload. They are having a comedy night to benefit first responders and their families. Here to tell us more about it are comedian Ward Smith and G. David Howard. https://www.slfirefightersfoundation.org/event-details/a-night-of-comedy