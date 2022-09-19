We kick off the show with a chat about Beerbusters, a new bar in Pinellas Park, modeled after a Blockbuster Video– complete with yellow walls, blue carpet and DVD rentals. We also jump into the debate over tipping ignited by a viral video that raised the question of whether tipping should be mandatory and whether patrons not willing to leave a tip should be denied service. Plus, we test out the new iPhone feature that supposedly makes it possible to “unsend” text messages.