The new Peacock documentary, “Hell of a Cruise”, takes us aboard the cruise ship where a COVID-19 outbreak in the early days of the pandemic sickened hundreds of passengers and crew members and led to several deaths. Emmy Award-winning director Nick Quested explains how he recreated the two-week nightmare on the Diamond Princess using never-before-seen footage shot by passengers, first-hand accounts and news reports. The documentary also examines what went wrong and raises questions about the management of the cruising industry and corporate accountability at large.
The new Peacock documentary, “Hell of a Cruise”, takes us aboard the cruise ship where a COVID-19 outbreak in the early days of the pandemic sickened hundreds of passengers and crew members and led to several deaths. Emmy Award-winning director Nick Quested explains how he recreated the two-week nightmare on the Diamond Princess using never-before-seen footage shot by passengers, first-hand accounts and news reports. The documentary also examines what went wrong and raises questions about the management of the cruising industry and corporate accountability at large.