The new Peacock documentary, “Hell of a Cruise”, takes us aboard the cruise ship where a COVID-19 outbreak in the early days of the pandemic sickened hundreds of passengers and crew members and led to several deaths. Emmy Award-winning director Nick Quested explains how he recreated the two-week nightmare on the Diamond Princess using never-before-seen footage shot by passengers, first-hand accounts and news reports. The documentary also examines what went wrong and raises questions about the management of the cruising industry and corporate accountability at large.



