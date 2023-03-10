The Time-Saving Mom gives readers the system and tools needed to create a personalized time-saving plan as well as the motivation to execute. After reading Paine’s newest book, readers will be ready to stop living a life of just barely surviving and start budgeting their time in order to live fully, with intention, and with time to spare.

Crystal Paine is the founder of MoneySavingMom.com, host of The Crystal Paine Show podcast, and a New York Times bestselling author. Her desire is to help women across the globe live with more joy, purpose, and intention in their everyday lives. She lives with her husband and six kids in Nashville, TN.

