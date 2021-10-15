A monster mushroom and a tasty recipe to celebrate National Mushroom Day

Jaden Rae, founder of “Steamy Kitchen”, talks about the health benefits of mushrooms and introduces us to varieties that go beyond portobello and button– including a giant “lion’s mane” mushroom, which she uses as a substitute for crab in her crabcake recipe (see below).
Lion’s Mane Crab Cakes
Makes 4 crab cakes
6 ounces fresh lion’s mane mushrooms
12 Ritz crackers (½ sleeve)
1 egg, beaten
⅓ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon dijon mustard
1 tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley (or 1 tsp dried parsley flakes)
1 teaspoon liquid aminos (like Bragg’s) or soy sauce
Few dashes of hot sauce (like Tabasco)
2 tablespoons cooking oil
4 lemon wedges
Tartar Sauce (optional)
Remoulade Sauce Recipe
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons dijon mustard
2 tablespoons minced sweet gherkins, pickles or sweet relish
1 teaspoon pickle juice (or lemon juice)
1-2 teaspoons Cajun or Creole seasoning (or your favorite dried herb seasoning)
½ teaspoon minced fresh garlic (or generous pinch of garlic powder)
- With your fingers, shred the lion’s mane mushrooms to resemble crabmeat, and add to a large bowl. To the bowl, add crushed Ritz crackers (I just use my hands to crumble.) Add the egg, mayonnaise, dijon mustard, Old Bay, parsley, liquid aminos and hot sauce. Mix thoroughly. Divide the mixture into four and use your hands to form patties.
- To make the Remoulade Sauce, in a medium sized bowl, combine all ingredients.
- Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and drizzle in the cooking oil. When oil is shimmering, carefully add the patties. Cook and flip periodically, until both sides are browned and crispy, about 8 minutes total.
- Serve with lemon wedges and Remoulade Sauce.