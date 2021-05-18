A mom honors the teen daughter she lost to cancer by swimming across America.

Atlanta mother Vicki Bunke is diving in and participating in a “Swim Across America” fundraiser to benefit cancer treatment and research in honor of her late daughter, Grace, who lost her battle with bone cancer at the age of 14, but not before setting an example of resilience and hopefulness by taking up and succeeding in competitive swimming, even through the lowest moments of her cancer journey. To support Bunke’s efforts, visit SwimAcrossAmerica.org, “Team Amazing Grace”.

