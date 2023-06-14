Actor Tom Cavanaugh puts on his hosting hat for the new Game Show Network show, Hey Yahoo!, where teams compete to guess what millions of people are searching for on Yahoo Search. The team with the most correct answers accumulates the most money and wins the game– then goes on to play for an additional $10,000. Watch Hey Yahoo! on Game Show Network.
Actor Tom Cavanaugh puts on his hosting hat for the new Game Show Network show, Hey Yahoo!, where teams compete to guess what millions of people are searching for on Yahoo Search. The team with the most correct answers accumulates the most money and wins the game– then goes on to play for an additional $10,000. Watch Hey Yahoo! on Game Show Network.