A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli as ‘Eddie Saville.’ The Missouri-native is known internationally for his starring role as Detective Nick Burkhardt on NBC’s Grimm, for which he also directed an episode in the show’s sixth and final season. His many other credits includes roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Key and Peele.Giuntoli portrayed ‘DS Scott Wickland’ in the movie 13 Hours.