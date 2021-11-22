A “Maggie and the Moms” devoted to special-needs kids and their caregivers

In honor of National Family Caregivers Month, we devote our parenting segment to special-needs kids and the mothers who care for them. Our candid conversation covers the unique challenges and blessings that accompany parenting a child with special needs, as well as resources that have proven instrumental to our panelists, including the ones listed below–compiled by Phyllis Guthman, founder of “Disability Resource Hub”.
- Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD)
The Agency supports persons with developmental disabilities in living, learning, and working in their communities. APD works in partnership with local communities and private providers to assist people who have developmental disabilities and their families. APD also provides assistance in identifying the needs of people with developmental disabilities for supports and services. https://apd.myflorida.com/
- Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (CARD)
The Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (CARD), a statewide organization that provides support and assistance with the goal of optimizing the potential of people with autism and related disabilities. http://florida-card.org/
- The Family Café
The Family Café exists to provide individuals with disabilities and their families with an opportunity for collaboration, advocacy, friendship and empowerment by serving as a facilitator of communication, a space for dialogue and a source of information. https://familycafe.net/
- Family Network on Disabilities (FND)
A national network of individuals of all ages who may be at-risk, have disabilities, or have special needs and their families, professionals, and concerned citizens. The mission of FND is to strive for the complete integration and equality of persons with disabilities in a society without barriers and to serve families of children with disabilities, ages birth through 26, who have the full range of disabilities described in section 602(3) of IDEA. FND is a parent organization as defined in section 671(a)(2) of IDEA 2004. https://fndusa.org/
- Florida Alliance for Assistive Services and Technology (FAAST)
FAAST serves Floridians with disabilities by providing free access to information, referral services, educational programs, and publications in accessible formats on topics such as disability rights, laws, and policies. We also provide assistive technology (AT) device loans as well as funding opportunities for AT. https://faast.org/
- Florida Developmental Disabilities Council (FDDC)
This service was established to help plan individual and family-centered supports for persons with disabilities in Florida. The Council also guides the development and administration of services for people with developmental disabilities by planning and funding research, innovations, and programs designed to improve the quality of their lives. https://www.fddc.org/
- Florida Diagnostic & Learning Resources System (FDLRS)
A statewide organization providing diagnostic, instructional, and technology support services to district exceptional education programs and families of students with disabilities. Service centers include 19 centers that directly serve school districts in the areas of Child Find, Parent Services, Human Resource Development (HRD), and Technology. https://www.fdlrs.org/