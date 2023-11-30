Iona Parris is a military mermaid. The Air Force veteran first donned her tale and crown to sell her seashell art. She quickly discovered the transformative magic of becoming a mermaid and decided to share it with other veterans by teaming with Wounded Warriors to offer Military Mermaid classes. For more infomation, follow @OfficialSeashellQueen on Instagram.
A local veteran makes a splash with ‘Military Mermaids’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
