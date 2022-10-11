Director Ryan Justice and lead actress Lauren Crandall, both Tampa Bay natives, join us in studio to tell us about their new film, “The Wild Man”. Filmed in Tampa Bay locations like Plant City, MOSI, Clearwater and Lithia, the movie follows a young journalist (Crandall) and her crew as they head into the Florida swamps for a story and encounter more than they bargained for. Inspired by the legend of the Skunk Ape (Florida’s Big Foot), filmmakers recreated with the mysterious monster with a team that included the Emmy Award-winning designer who helped bring to life “Vecna” on “Stranger Things”.