A Legendary Family

Our first guest comes from a long line of circus performers. Her grandparents were a slackwire artist and a juggler who joined Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus in the 1940’s.

Her parents were the “First Lady of the Unicycle” and “The James Bond” of Magic. So it’s no surprise Erika Cain started performing early with the circus, but now she’s focused more on finding her zen.

