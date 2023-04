Eleven-year-old Brooke Carter joins us– along with her pet python– to share her passion for nature, animals and protecting the planet and to give us a preview of what’s in store for Season Two of her show, Wild Wonders with Brooke. The South African native encounters animals ranging from sloths to rhinos while travelling the world to learn from leading conservationists and bring attention to their efforts.

Watch Wild Wonders with Brooke on EarthXTV.