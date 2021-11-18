A Holiday Feast from Aldi

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial began deliberating for a third day Thursday with a new defense request for a mistrial hanging over the politically and racially fraught case.

The mistrial bid was sparked by a jury request Wednesday to re-watch video evidence, including drone footage that prosecutors used to try to undermine Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim and portray him as the instigator of the bloodshed in Kenosha in the summer of 2020.