Author Jonathan Catherman joins us with some parenting tips from Raising Them Ready, co-written with his wife, Erica. The book includes practical ways to prepare children for life on their own, including a “launch list” with an age-by-age timeline for teaching important life skills, why it’s essential to allow kids to fail and the biggest mistake that well-intentioned parents make at home.
A guide for preparing kids to launch into adulthood in ‘Raising Them Ready’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
