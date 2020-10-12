A former radical Islamist learns Jewish culture in “Never Again?”

“NEVER AGAIN? is a feature-length documentary about the horrors of anti-Semitism and the power of survival and redemption. You will go on a journey with a Holocaust survivor into the depths of darkness and surface in the light.  You will also travel deep down the dark and twisted path once taken by a formerly radicalized anti-Semite and join him as he describes his journey where he defends Israel on the world’s stage. This October 13 and 15, 800 theaters nationwide will shed the spotlight on this modern-day hatred and bring you a newfound awareness of the power we have today to say ‘We will not be silent. NEVER AGAIN.'”

